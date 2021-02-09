Job fair for positions with Bulloch County is Feb. 17 at Honey Bowen Building

The Bulloch County Board of Commissioners will host a Career Fair on Wednesday, Feb. 17 from 3-7 p.m. at the Honey Bowen Building, for job openings within the county government divisions.

These divisions include: Agricultural Complex, Animal Shelter, Building Maintenance, Parks and Recreation, Public Works, Splash in the Boro and Tax Commissioner.

There are approximately 17 full-time positions to fill and over 125 part-time positions to fill. The full time positions range from mechanics to Magistrate Court clerks to truck drivers. The part time positions consist mostly of the Recreation Department’s seasonal employees, such as guest services workers, lifeguards, summer camp coordinators, athletic scorekeepers, groundskeepers and more. However, there are other part time positions such as an Animal Shelter attendant, E911 communications officer and more.

Positions can be seen online at www.bulloch county.net and anyone can apply online. Human Resources representatives, as well as, the position supervisors will be present at the Career Fair to discuss positions in depth.

For more information, come to the event on Feb. 17 or call (912) 764-6245.