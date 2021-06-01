Jennifer Manuel earns DAISY Award at hospital

Jennifer Manuel, RN, was recently awarded the Nurse Leader DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses at East Georgia Regional Medical Center.

Jennifer began her career at EGRMC in November 2009, and works as a nurse in Same Day Surgery.

“I am pleased to recognize Jennifer as a Nurse Leader DAISY Award recipient,” said Marie Burdett, MSN, RN, chief nursing officer at East Georgia Regional Medical Center. “Jennifer is an extraordinary nurse, strong leader, and works tirelessly with a graceful, positive attitude that’s a pleasure to experience. She is very deserving of this recognition.”

Here is an excerpt from her nomination: “In 2017, East Georgia Regional Medical Center began a Nursing Shared Governance program. Shared Governance is a professional practice model that promotes nursing empowerment and shared nursing decision-making. It allows our nursing team to hold themselves accountable for decisions that impact policies, procedures, and processes at the point of care. One of the first nurses to join this new program was Jennifer.

“She also graciously offered to lead the group and has been an exemplary leader since the Shared Governance’s inception. Not only has she recruited other nurses to the group, but has also led the way in revising multiple nursing policies, assisted in the implementation of the International DAISY Award, is the event planner for Nurses Week each year, and countless other duties on top of her responsibilities as a nurse in our Same Day Surgery department. Jennifer is a true leader. We all know that a leader is not a title; rather, a true leader has integrity, honesty, humility, has a clear focus and is well respected. All of these attributes describe Jennifer Manuel.”

“We are proud to be among the hospital systems participating in The DAISY Award program,” said Stephen Pennington, CEO of East Georgia Regional Medical Center. “Our nurses have gone above and beyond the call of duty this past year to make sure our patients received the best care possible, and I’m honored to recognize Jennifer in particular for her level of dedication and the compassion she shows each day.”



