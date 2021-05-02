Jazzing it up with the Statesboro Orchestra

The Statesboro Chamber Orchestra, under the direction of Dr. Jonathan Aceto, will perform “An Evening in the Jazz Age” for its spring concert on May 8 at 7:30 p.m. in the Emma Kelly Theater.

The featured soloist of the evening will be Statesboro High School senior Cameron Halaby, performing Johann Sebastian Bach’s “Concerto for Keyboard in D minor” on the Averitt’s Petrof baby grand.

Musicians include Nancy Derr (first violin), Benjamin Cork (first violin), Halaby (second violin), Rebecca Goines (second violin), Abby Thompson (second violin), Lissa Leege (viola), Ruth Hook (viola), Glenn Haynes (cello), Brant Harlacher (cello) and Pamela Dutch (bass).

The orchestra will be performing the first published rag, the “Harlem Rag,” composed by African-American composer Tom Turpin and arranged for the night’s performance by Savannah violinist Terry Moore. Other pieces include George Gershwin’s “Lullaby” (arranged by Jeff Manookian), Leroy Anderson’s “Jazz Pizzicato” (arranged by William Zinn) and Scott Joplin’s “The Strenuous Life” (arr. David Kemp).

“We will be finishing our concert with ‘The Strenuous Life’ by Scott Joplin, which is a fitting piece for a pandemic,” said Aceto. “Joplin was inspired by a speech given by Governor Teddy Roosevelt in 1899. In the speech, Gov. Roosevelt states “the strenuous life,” in which people who struggle and work hard for something better, will lead to the successful life. “…for it is only through strife, through hard and dangerous endeavor, that we shall ultimately win the goal of true national greatness.”

Due to strict social distancing guidelines, reserved seating is limited and will be sold only at Averitt Center Main Gallery (33 East Main Street) or by calling the ticket office at 912-212-2787.

Tickets are $8 for adults, $5 for youth and students. The event is sponsored exclusively by Orchid Asian Restaurant.



