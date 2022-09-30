Jacob Rohlfs earns DAISY Award at East Georgia

Jacob Rohlfs, R.N., was honored with the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses at East Georgia Regional Medical Center.

A nurse at EGRMC for just under a year, Rohlfs received multiple nominations for the award, including co-workers and several patients in the medical surgical and pediatrics units.

“All the nurses were great, however Jacob went above and beyond to help me get through a very tough time. He is very perceptive in not only his work but reading people. I didn't have to tell him specifically about my immediate needs; he just looked and did what needed to be done.”

Another patient added, “Jacob is a true gift from God for helping people and especially for being a nurse. Even though Jacob was not assigned to me as my nurse, he went above and beyond to get me relief, to make sure I was comfortable and to clearly explain the processes to me.”

“Jacob was always wearing different hats. Whether it was pulling rugs off the floor, bringing snacks, or counseling to make sure all procedures were understood, Jacob went above and beyond the call of duty to give us care. We felt like we were getting five star service and never expected that type of service in a hospital. It’s people like Jacob that make your experience so peaceful that it takes the fear out of an uncertain hospital stay,” said another satisfied DAISY nominator.

Nurses may be nominated for the DAISY Award by patients, family members, and colleagues. The award recipient is chosen by a committee at EGRMC.

“We are proud to be among the hospital systems participating in The DAISY Award program,” said Stephen Pennington, CEO of East Georgia Regional Medical Center. “Nurses are heroes everyday. It’s important that our nurses know their work is highly valued, and The DAISY Foundation provides another way for us to do that. “We are pleased to honor Jacob with this award, and we thank him for the safe, compassionate care he gives to all of his patients at EGRMC.”

The DAISY Foundation is a not-for-profit organization, established in memory of Patrick Barnes, by members of his family. Patrick died at 33 from complications of an auto-immune disease. DAISY is an acronym for “Diseases Attacking the Immune System.”



The care Barnes and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired the founding of the award to thanknurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.

Patients, visitors, nurses, physicians and employees may nominate a deserving nurse by completing a nomination at www.east georgiaregional.com/daisy-award-nomina tions.

To learn more about the DAISY Foundation, visit daisyfoundation.org.



