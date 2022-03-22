Initiatives call for green thumbs and greener Boro

Keep Statesboro Bulloch Beautiful, also known as KSBB, and the city of Statesboro’s Parks Division are moving forward with plans for a Statesboro Community Garden to take root on city-owned land later this year.

Meanwhile, one City Council member has a different sort of “green” initiative in mind, and recently received other council members’ backing to have a proposed city law drawn up for a Greener Boro Commission.

The KSBB and Parks Division plan for the community garden got a thumbs-up March 1 when City Council voted 4-0, with one member absent, to fund it. District 2 Councilwoman Paulette Chavers made the motion, and District 5 Councilwoman Shari Barr seconded it.

“As you know, there is always a food shortage going on. We’re always doing food banks to give back to the community,” Chavers said in an interview. “But I think this is an ample opportunity for people in the community to learn how to produce and grow food. It’s a learning opportunity, not just for adults but also for our kids to teach them how to grow food for sustainability.”

So, the volunteer-tended, community-owned vegetable garden would provide tools for people to learn basic skills for growing their own food, which would be a help “if things get any worse” in the food supply, she said.

“It would also just kind of bring the community together, with everybody working together in the garden to produce something beautiful,” Chavers said.

Renaissance site

The identified site is 3.26 acres of city-owned land on Parker Street adjacent to Renaissance Park, the passive park off West Jones Avenue with the framework metal sculpture representing the courthouse clock tower.

Some trees will need to be removed from the site to make way for the garden plots and raised beds, said KSBB Coordinator Amanda Clements. But the implementation plan presented to the mayor and council stated that the site will require “less clearing of trees than in other areas across city-owned land.”

City water is accessible for irrigation, and the parking lot at Renaissance Park is already available but “will need to be elongated” to serve the community garden, according to the plan.

As currently proposed, the garden would include 22 land plots and 24 raised beds.

A memo from city Public Works and Engineering Director John Washington gave a $24,000 cost estimate to construct and equip the garden and a $5,000 estimate for annual maintenance.

The most expensive line items are a 1,120-foot length of 6-foot-tall perimeter fencing with an estimated cost $9,968, a storage shed for $4,000 to $6,000, and a drip irrigation system for about $2,000 per acre.

Other expected purchases include approximately 1,000 wall stones and soil for the raised beds, 20 each of trowels, hoes, rakes, weeders and pairs of gloves, plus five wheelbarrows. Annual fertilizer costs are estimated at $500.

The plan calls for a master gardener and volunteers to assist as hands-on instructors during gardening workshops. Policies and procedures will have to be developed “regarding plot leases and responsibilities,” the memo stated.

The plan noted that the pastor of Agape Worship Center, who is Councilwoman Chavers’ brother, Pastor Donald Chavers Jr., is interested in becoming the master gardener. She said he has more than 30 years gardening experience and they would work together.

Grant sought

Clements notes that KSBB and the city have applied for a $25,000 State Farm Neighborhood Assist grant, supported by the insurance company, which could partially fund the community garden startup and also pay to implement a “mobile garden” program. This separate program would take workshop lessons on container gardening to different neighborhoods, supplying containers, soil, tools and plants, such as squash or tomato plants, and teaching residents how to grow their own.

Roughly half the grant, or around $12,000, would be available for the community garden and the rest for the mobile garden program, she said. Statesboro got its application in on time to become one of about 4,000 applicants nationwide. Contest organizers are scheduled to notify 200 finalists the week of April 18 and then hold online public voting April 27-May 6 before announcing 100 winners June 7.

So right now, KSBB is waiting to see if the grant comes through, Clements said.

Originally, those envisioning the community garden hoped to be planting this spring. But starting the garden right away is logistically impossible because the trees still have to be removed, she noted. Clements suggested that the garden should be up and growing this fall, or not later than spring 2023.

But the council-approved funding is already available from the city’s fiscal year 2022 general fund budget, which closes June 30.

“Our hope is to get the work done this spring, but today is spring, so it may be late spring or early summer,” City Manager Charles Penny replied in an email Monday. “Ideally, we would have gotten the project approved in the fall, so we could have had it ready for the spring planting season. We would use funding from this year’s budget if we can get it going.”

A ’Greener Boro’

While that project may call for some green thumbs, Barr, the District 5 council member, has proposed a Greener Boro Commission to advise the city on best practices for protecting the environment.

It would be modeled on the city’s One Boro Commission and Statesboro Youth Commission.

“My intent is that, instead of feeling like I don’t know enough about how we can make things better environmentally, we can create this commission and invite folks who do, people who have some expertise in the area, to come and serve on the commission,” Barr said Monday.

Council members have mentioned Georgia Southern University’s sustainability program and the Ogeechee Riverkeeper organization as possible sources of volunteer members, along with KSBB.

The city already has a long-established Tree Board and a separate Beautification Commission. Additionally, the KSBB, which is a Keep America Beautiful affiliate funded and hosted by Statesboro’s city government, has a KSBB Advisory Board. Barr said the Beautification Commission could possibly be merged into Greener Boro, but she sees a different mission for the new panel.

During the March 15 council meeting, Barr proposed to direct City Attorney Cain Smith to draft an ordinance for establishing the Greener Boro Commission. But when Mayor Jonathan McCollar called for a motion, District 3 Councilwoman Venus Mack made the motion, Chavers seconded, and the vote was 5-0, according to City Clerk Leah Harden. Smith could deliver the draft for a first reading April 5.

“The language will be specific enough to get across the message that it is about environmental sustainability, but also broad enough that whoever shows up can work on whatever they want to work on first,” Barr said.