Hometown Heroes 2024 – Meet your neighbors who help make the community stronger, safer, healthier and friendlier

More than two dozen local and area residents were nominated to be "Hometown Heroes" for the 2024 special section in the Statesboro Herald.

From law enforcement officers to EMS to people and professionals who help their fellow citizens out in so many ways every day, being a "hero" takes many forms.

The section was inserted in the Thursday, May 30 Statesboro Herald and is available to read on statesboroherald.com as a replica edition under Special Sections.

All photos and text for the section were submitted by readers and edited by the Herald staff for brevity and clarity.

Photos were resized and cropped, as needed.

We will highlight a few of our local heroes that appeared in the section each day.





Eric Baxter

Eric Baxter, from Shepherd, Michigan, is a captain in the Statesboro Fire Department. Eric has come such a long way to get where he is today. Growing up, Eric had a dream and he is living it to the fullest! He has worked in Michigan as a firefighter and just wanted to go bigger, so he took the leap and did it.

We are so overly proud of the man he has become and have loved watching his journey to do what he loves best. He is continuing to grow in his career and has learned so much from all his "brotherhood" in the community. He is a hard worker, never-sit-still kind of guy and would help anyone.







Delia Mobley

Delia Mobley



She is a hometown hero through and through. She has done so much to help the homeless in the community get back on their feet and be an asset to the community. She is always there to help.







Brooke Cowart

Brooke Cowart



Brooke Cowart is a special instructor at Babies Can’t Wait. Brooke's dedication and passion for helping children with special needs is truly honorable. She goes above and beyond to provide exceptional support and guidance to both the children and their parents, making a significant impact in our community.

Brooke's ability to connect with children and create meaningful learning experiences is remarkable. Her expertise in understanding each child's unique needs and tailoring her approach accordingly sets her apart. She fosters a nurturing and inclusive environment where every child feels valued and supported in their developmental journey.

Moreover, Brooke's communication skills with parents are exceptional. She ensures that parents are well-informed, empowered and actively involved in their child's progress. Her compassionate and empathetic nature shines through in every interaction, making families feel understood and supported.

Beyond her professional accomplishments, Brooke is a devoted mother and a loving wife. Despite her busy schedule, she manages to balance her personal and professional life with grace and dedication, showcasing her commitment to her family and her unwavering passion for helping others.

Overall, Brooke Cowart embodies the qualities of a true advocate for children with special needs. Her dedication, kindness and unwavering commitment to making a positive impact on the future of our community is truly inspiring!



