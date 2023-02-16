Historical Society to award college scholarship

The Bulloch County Historical Society announced Thursday its first annual scholarship competition for a Bulloch County high school senior headed to college in the fall.

“Funds for the $2,000 scholarship have been made available thanks to donations received by the Society honoring local members or their family members who have died during the past year,” said Scholarship Chairman Dr. Fred Richter.

“The Society's Board felt there could be no better way to memorialize our departed friends than to reward an outstanding student with a special interest in history,” said Virginia Anne Franklin Waters, the Society’s executive director.

Complete information about the scholarship has been distributed to all Bulloch County schools, and the application form may be found in the current issue of “Ramblin’ Through Bulloch,” the BCHS Newsletter.

“Since the Society announced plans to use memorial contributions to finance a college scholarship program, the amount of such contributions has increased remarkably,” said Joe McGlamery, president of the Bulloch County Historical Society. “There are many ways to honor our loved ones and our fellow Society members, but financially supporting one of our local high school grads who is extending their education seems to be a particularly suitable way.”

The Scholarship Committee noted that the scholarship is available to any student who is a senior in Bulloch County – public, private, parochial or home schooled. Applicants must be planning to attend an accredited two-year, four-year, or technical college. It is not necessary for the post-secondary school to be located in Georgia.

The proceeds of the scholarship will be deposited in its entirety directly into the recipient’s college account.