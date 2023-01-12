Hill retires, BOE hearing not needed

According to a release from Bulloch County Schools, Patrick M. Hill, the Mattie Lively Elementary School assistant principal charged with simple battery in a case involving a 7-year-old student, officially retired, which has made his Georgia Fair Dismissal Act hearing scheduled for Friday unnecessary.

Hill was approved for retirement by the Teachers Retirement System, or TRS, of Georgia prior to the hearing, said Hayley Greene, public relations director for the school district.

"Due to the fact that a TRS retiree cannot also be employed with a school system, the administrator’s employment status with the school system was severed upon the effective date of the TRS retirement, which rendered the fair dismissal procedure a moot point," Greene said in an email.

Greene said the information about Hill is reflected in the personnel recommendations that are scheduled for a vote by the Board of Education during Thursday's scheduled regular session.

In November, Bulloch County Schools Superintendent Charles Wilson reviewed witness statements and surveillance camera video of the Nov. 14 incident and recommended that Hill’s employment contract be terminated and not renewed. As an educator contracted for a definite term of service, Hill was legally entitled to a hearing before the Bulloch County Board of Education, which was first scheduled for December and postponed to Friday, Jan. 13.

Greene said in the email that the Retirement System’s “approval of the employee’s application for retirement prior to the fair dismissal hearing, effectively ends any potential further action by the Board of Education. However, an arraignment in State Court on Jan. 18, is still pending as well as a review of the educator’s certification status by the Georgia Professional Standards Commission.”

Hill’s arraignment in Bulloch County State Court on Jan. 18 on a battery charge stems from an arrest warrant sworn Nov. 28 by Statesboro Police Department Capt. Jared Akins and issued by Bulloch County Probate Court Judge Lorna DeLoach. In it, Akins alleged that Hill “did intentionally cause physical harm” to the 7-year-old boy “by throwing him down on a bench causing a small abrasion to the knuckle area of the right hand” in the Nov. 14 incident.

An arrest report, also on file with the State Court, shows that Hill was “taken into custody” Nov. 28 at the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office. He posted bond, set at $2,000, that same day but is no longer working at the school.

An educator in the local schools for 29 years, Hill had been assigned as an assistant principal at Mattie Lively just this year after three years as Statesboro High School’s athletic director and as one of its assistant principals. Before that he served as principal of Portal Middle High School and before that of Mill Creek Elementary School.