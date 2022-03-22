Hall & Navarro name two new associate attorneys

Hall & Navarro, LLC is named two new associate attorneys, G. Ellen-Marie Bell and Summer Ortiz, at the firm.

Bell first joined the firm in August 2021. Her areas of practice include divorce, child custody, probate litigation, juvenile court dependency actions and criminal law. She is licensed to practice law in Georgia and primarily works at the firm’s Statesboro office.

Origin-ally from Dublin, Ga., Bell attended Georgia Southern University, and graduated in 2017 with her bachelor’s degree in political science and a minor in international studies. She then went to Mercer Law School where she obtained her Juris Doctor in 2021.

Bell said her calling is advocating for individuals who feel stuck in unhealthy, violent, toxic relationships. She enjoys helping victims find the freedom they deserve, she said.

Ortiz also joined Hall & Navarro in August 2021 and practices domestic and criminal law. She is licensed to practice in Georgia and primarily works at the firm’s Springfield office.

Though she now resides in Savannah, Ortiz is originally from Columbus, Ga. She obtained a bachelor’s degree in history from Auburn University in 2017, and her Juris Doctor from Mercer Law School in 2021.

Ortiz said she went to law school with the goal of providing children with a voice. Growing up, she said she recognized the impact divorces have on children, and wanted to become the person that could speak up on their behalf.

Hall & Navarro has offices in Statesboro, Springfield and Swainsboro.