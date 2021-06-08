Hickman to speak at GOP breakfast Saturday

Georgia State Senator Billy Hickman will be the featured speaker, at 8:30 a.m., Saturday at the Bulloch County GOP Breakfast Club.

Sen. Hickman will offer remarks and answer questions about the new Georgia election reform bill that he supported and that Gov. Brian Kemp signed into law. Hickman was elected to represent District 4 following the passing of Jack Hill last year. In addition to Bulloch County, Senate District 4 includes Evans, Candler, Effingham and parts of Tattnall and Emanuel counties.

Conservative election reform supporters of the Republican Party and unaffiliated conservatives who strongly support election integrity are encouraged to attend.

The Bulloch County GOP Breakfast Club meets every month at Parkwood RV Park banquet room located at 12188 S Hwy 301 in Statesboro.

The cost of the buffet breakfast catered by Uncle Shug’s is $10. Please RSVP to: bcgopbreakfastclub@gmail.com or call (912) 515-7141 for details or questions.