GS Theatre opens 23-24 season

Georgia Southern Theatre opens its 23/24 season on the Statesboro campus with a world premiere production, “Ghostlighting” by Steve Patterson.

A small theatre company is in rehearsal for a ghost play, the only problem is that the ghosts have very clear ideas about how the play should be done.

The play features classically scary haunted moments as the director and playwright battle to take control of the play and the ghosts fight back.

Ghostlighting opens Oct. 11 and runs through Oct. 15 at the Black Box Theatre in the Center for Art and Theatre. Tickets are $6 for students and $12for general admission. Purchase Tickets online at https://gsucat.ludus.com/

Cast and crew