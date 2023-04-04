Great American Cleanup set for April 17-21

Keep Statesboro Bulloch Beautiful is partnering with the Downtown Statesboro Development Authority to bring the Great American Cleanup to Statesboro this spring as a five-day event.



It is set for April 17-21 from 2-4 p.m. each day in various spots around downtown Statesboro that are in need of revitalization, according to a release from Amanda Clements, coordinator for Keep Statesboro-Bulloch Beautiful.

The Great American Cleanup is one of the nation’s largest community improvement programs that Keep America Beautiful sponsors annually. Nearly 15,000 communities in the United States participate every year.