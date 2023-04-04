Great American Cleanup set for April 17-21

Keep Statesboro Bulloch Beautiful is partnering with the Downtown Statesboro Development Authority to bring the Great American Cleanup to Statesboro this spring as a five-day event.
It is set for April 17-21 from 2-4 p.m. each day in various spots around downtown Statesboro that are in need of revitalization, according to a release from Amanda Clements, coordinator for Keep Statesboro-Bulloch Beautiful.
The Great American Cleanup is one of the nation’s largest community improvement programs that Keep America Beautiful sponsors annually. Nearly 15,000 communities in the United States participate every year.
The 2023 Great American Cleanup in Bulloch, will be a week-long event, where volunteers can come any day, Monday through Friday, between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to help revitalize targeted areas in downtown. The cleanup will consist of picking up littered areas, painting and removal of natural debris. All supplies for the revitalization of these areas will be provided, Clements said in the release.
The starting location of each day’s clean-ups will be in front of the DSDA’s downtown office at 10 Siebald St. Volunteers may pre-register for the event and the day they would like to volunteer by visiting the KSBB website.