Get into the paint or clay: It's ArtsFest 2023 at Georgia Southern

Artists of all ages and skill levels enjoyed a day full of creativity at the annual ArtsFest, held on Sweetheart Circle at Georgia Southern University on April 15.

Lots of art stops were available, enabling attendees to get their hands into some clay, or paint, or even tie-dye a T-shirt.

Patel Presha, 7, right, and sister Saya, 5, add their personal touch to a collection of animals at the 2023 ArtsFest on Sweetheart Circle on April 15. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Some of the vendors included Fixing the Boro with customized animal collars, the Statesboro Regional Art Association with watercolor painting, the Averitt Center with clay sculpting, Believers Church of Statesboro with keychain making, and the Bulloch County NAACP with coloring puzzles.

There were also live performances by the Pladd Dot School of Rock, Elite Dance Studio, Technique Dance Company, the Rogue Magic Show, and Spotlight Dance Academy.

In addition to being able to create your own art, there was a wide variety of art available for purchase, including stained glass, jewelry, embroidery, ceramics and more.

Missy Nelson of Wavee Shavee Ice keeps the cold treats flowing as a line forms and the temperatures rise during the 2023 ArtsFest on Sweetheart Circle on April 15. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff











Logan Norwood, 5, front, and Maverick Lee Allen, 2, find their rhythm at the Musical Instrument Petting Zoo during the 2023 ArtsFest on Sweetheart Circle on April 15. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff















































































































Macon Burke, 9, shows off his clay creation to his grandparents during the 2023 ArtsFest on Sweetheart Circle on April 15. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Trey Holloway, 13, left, Maddox Holloway, 4, center, and Amauni Williams, 11, work hard on their tie dye shirts during 2023 ArtsFest on Sweetheart Circle on April 15. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff







Dancers from Technique Dance Company wait their turn to take the stage during 2023 ArtsFest on Sweetheart Circle on April 15. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff









































