Get into the paint or clay: It's ArtsFest 2023 at Georgia Southern
Artists of all ages and skill levels enjoyed a day full of creativity at the annual ArtsFest, held on Sweetheart Circle at Georgia Southern University on April 15.
Lots of art stops were available, enabling attendees to get their hands into some clay, or paint, or even tie-dye a T-shirt.
Some of the vendors included Fixing the Boro with customized animal collars, the Statesboro Regional Art Association with watercolor painting, the Averitt Center with clay sculpting, Believers Church of Statesboro with keychain making, and the Bulloch County NAACP with coloring puzzles.
There were also live performances by the Pladd Dot School of Rock, Elite Dance Studio, Technique Dance Company, the Rogue Magic Show, and Spotlight Dance Academy.
In addition to being able to create your own art, there was a wide variety of art available for purchase, including stained glass, jewelry, embroidery, ceramics and more.