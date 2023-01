Georgia Southern University Public Safety is attempting to identify the men in the photos above in reference to an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information on the subjects' identity should contact University Police at (912) 478-5234 and ask for Investigator Trevor Williams.

Anyone who wishes to provide information and remain anonymous can do so through Eagle Eye Witness at https://finops.georgiasouthern.edu/publicsafety/contact-us/eyewitness/.