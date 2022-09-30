Georgia Southern names '40 Under 40' class

The Georgia Southern University Alumni Association “40 Under 40” Class of 2022 was recognized at a ceremony Saturday at the Eugene M. Bishop Alumni Center in Statesboro.

The annual honor recognizes young alumni who have made significant strides in business, leadership, community, educational or philanthropic endeavors.

“We are so thankful to be gathered here together to celebrate Georgia Southern University, and to recognize the exemplary alumni it has produced,” said Georgia Southern Alumni Association President Chris Nowicki (’08, ’12) in the opening address. “Their success, their excellence, their character and their values represent the best of us, and they remind us of our University mission — to think, to lead, to teach and to serve — giving our students the tools and opportunities that will change the trajectory of their lives.”

Two Statesboro residents and one from Swainsboro were named to the list.

LaShai Campbell received a BBA in Accounting in 2012, a MAcc in Accounting in 2015 and a MBA in Business in 2016 all from Georgia Southern.

She is executive director of Restoring the Breach, Inc., which she founded in Statesboro along with her husband in 2017. It is a local nonprofit organization focused on community engagement. She was named to the Statesboro Herald’s 2021 “20 Under 40” class.

Statesboro resident Justin Janney earned his BBA in Accounting in 2008 and MBA in Business in 2012 both from Georgia Southern.

He is an associate vice president for Finance at Georgia Southern University.

Michael Moran is director of Admissions at East Georgia State College in Swainsboro.

He earned his B.S. in Psychology in 2012 and his M.Ed. in Higher Education Administration in 2016 both from Georgia Southern.

The “40 Under 40” honorees were chosen by a committee that reviewed each individual’s professional expertise, achievements, dedication to charitable and community initiatives, and their commitment to Georgia Southern.

“We are so grateful for you, and your investment in your communities and in Georgia Southern,” Georgia Southern President Kyle Marrero told the group.