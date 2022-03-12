Georgia gas tax suspension proposed to last through May 31

ATLANTA — A plan to temporarily suspend Georgia's state motor fuel taxes began advancing Wednesday in the state House, with a House Ways and Means subcommittee approving a new version of House Bill 304. On Friday, the state House of Representatives voted unanimously to suspend collection of the tax through May 31.

Gasoline prices have skyrocketed since the Russian invasion of Ukraine more than two weeks ago and the subsequent ban on U.S. imports of Russian oil President Joe Biden imposed earlier this week.

Republican Gov. Brian Kemp announced the plan Tuesday, and the Republican leaders of both chambers — House Speaker David Ralston and Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan — are supporting it. Any version given final passage would take effect as soon as the governor signs it.



"We are making it even more clear that in Georgia we are going to empower families to keep their money in their own pockets," Kemp said in a statement Wednesday.

The average price of a gallon of gas in Georgia stood at $4.29 on Friday, highest in the state’s history, said Rep. Jodi Lott, R-Evans, one of Gov. Brian Kemp’s floor leaders in the House who presented the measure.

"Georgia has suspended our gas tax in the past and it is critical that we do this again," said Lott. "The governor's office, along with the General Assembly, seeks to ease the burden Georgians are feeling at the pump by suspending the state's motor fuel tax collection."

While the governor is legally permitted to suspend the tax by executive order when the General Assembly is not in session, this suspension must go through the legislature.

Georgia's gasoline price includes a federal tax of 18.4 cents per gallon and a state tax of 29.1 cents per gallon. A number of cities and counties also charge taxes. Federal taxes on diesel fuel are 24.4 cents per gallon, while Georgia's tax on diesel is 32.6 cents per gallon. The measure would also abate Georgia's taxes on aviation gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas and other fuels including compressed natural gas.

Georgia collects more than $150 million in motor fuel taxes a month. Suspending collections could cost the state more than $400 million that would be used for road building and other transportation projects. Lott said that the Kemp administration plans to use part of the $750 million in leftover surplus from the last budget year, beyond the $1.6 billion in state income tax refunds, to cover any gap in transportation funding. She said Kemp could also dip into the state's $4.3 billion rainy day fund.

The bill will head next to the state Senate, which likely will pass it during the next legislative day on Tuesday. The suspension would take effect as soon as Kemp signs the bill.

