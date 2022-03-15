Georgia gas up 32 cents in last week





he price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas in Georgia rose 32 cents last week, according to a study of state and national gas prices by the AAA Auto Club, and is now at a record $4.29.



“Georgians are paying more than they ever have for gasoline and are looking for ways to spend less at the pumps,” said Montrae Waiters, a spokeswoman for AAA.

The $4.29 per gallon price is 96 cents more than last month and $1.61 more than March 2021. It now costs state motorists an average of $64.35 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline, according to AAA.

Across the U.S., the price of regular-grade gasoline shot up 79 cents over the past two weeks to a record-setting $4.43 per gallon as Russia's invasion of Ukraine is contributing to already-high prices at the pump.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said on Sunday that the new price exceeds by 32 cents the prior all-time high of $4.11 set in July 2008.

In today's dollars, the previous record would be equal to $5.30 a gallon, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' inflation calculator.

The price at the pump is $1.54 higher than the national average was a year ago.

Lundberg said gas prices are likely to remain high in the short term as crude oil costs soar amid global supply concerns following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Waiters, with AAA, agreed: “Unfortunately, drivers should anticipate gas prices to remain high for weeks to come.”

Prices at the pump were rising long before Russia invaded Ukraine as post-lockdown demand has pushed them higher. Crude prices plummeted in early 2020 as economies around the world shut down because of COVID-19 — the price of futures even turned negative, meaning some sellers were paying buyers to take oil. Prices rebounded, however, as demand recovered faster than producers pulled oil out of the ground and inventories dried up.

Then, the price increase accelerated after the Ukraine war began.

Energy prices are also contributing to the worst inflation that Americans have seen in 40 years, outpacing higher wages.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $5.79 per gallon. The lowest average is in Tulsa, Oklahoma, at $3.80 per gallon.

According to the survey, the average price of diesel also spiked, up $1.18 over two weeks, to $5.20 a gallon. Diesel costs $2.11 more than it did one year ago.