Georgia DOT urges early preparations for hurricane season

With the Atlantic hurricane season set to begin June 1, the Georgia Department of Transportation reminds motorists to begin preparations now by coming up with an evacuation/safety plan in case a hurricane threat becomes real.



"Georgia DOT is constantly evolving and reevaluating our procedures, plans and resources in preparation for when a hurricane makes landfall in Georgia," said Emily Fish, assistant state maintenance engineer. "We are prepared to do everything we can to keep Georgians safe before, during and after a storm."

According to a release from the GDOT, when a hurricane is forecast to impact Georgia, the DOT begins coordination efforts with local, state and federal partners discuss a response plan seven to 10 days ahead of the storm predicted arrival.

Approximately five days before a hurricane makes landfall, Georgia DOT is mobilizing hundreds of employees and readying equipment. The department and its staff begin 24/7 emergency operations three days out from the storm, and begin interstate contraflow operations two days before the storm hits all in an effort to keep Georgians safe during evacuations.

In the event of an evacuation, message boards will be setup to alert motorists about exit ramp closures/openings. Signs will alert the public to selected FM radio stations for weather and traffic updates. If necessary, Georgia DOT workers will patrol the interstates to assist motorists and respond quickly to accidents and disabled vehicles.

Tips on how motorists can get prepared before a hurricane:





Plan ahead

• Know your evacuation and shelter routes (map)

• Keep your emergency supplies stocked

• Remain alert for tornado watches and warnings

• Practice and discuss your family’s emergency plans





Be prepared

• Bottled water (3-day supply per person)

• Non-perishable food

• First Aid Kit and any prescriptions

• Battery-powered radio, extra batteries

• Flashlights, batteries

• Flares, booster cables, tire repair kit, fire extinguisher

• Special items for infants, elderly or disabled family members

• List of emergency phone numbers



