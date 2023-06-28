Gentiva Hospice of Statesboro receives Circle of Excellence award

The Statesboro Georgia Branch of Gentiva Hospice has recently received the Circle of Excellence award. The Circle of Excellence recognizes the top-tier metrics of a branch and its associates, which are the direct result of extraordinary patient and family care.

Gentiva Hospice provides end-of-life care for patients with life-limiting illnesses.

There are three categories used by Gentiva Health Services to determine if a branch is awarded the Circle of Excellence: Financial Performance, Quality of Patient Care and Associate Engagement.

Financial performance consists of the branch staying on budget. Maintaining the budget allows the branch to serve the patients and families with the highest quality care.

Quality of Patient Care is measured according to the STAR Rating. STAR Rating is based on the reviews of patient’s families regarding their overall experience with Gentiva Hospice. A “good” STAR Rating is 3 —Gentiva Hospice of Statesboro currently has a STAR Rating of 4.3.

Associate Engagement is defined by voluntary nursing turnover. Gentiva Hospice of Statesboro has a very low nursing turnover, signifying the excellence and care of nurses under great leadership.

Gentiva Hospice provides pain and symptom management, emotional support, spiritual, respite and bereavement care. Hospice is not only for the patient, but also offers support for the family members as well! There are many roles that work together to support the patient’s and their families: Medical Director, Nurses, Aides, Social Worker, Chaplain, and Volunteers.

Executive Director Rebecca Poole said, “It’s a true honor to accept this award and all the credit goes to our amazing team. This team is my family; each one of them creates amazing bonds and relationships with each patient and their family. Our team’s actions and hearts define who we are at the Statesboro branch, and I couldn’t be prouder of them.”



