GBI seeking help with ID of woman’s body

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s help in identifying a woman who was the apparent victim of a homicide.

According to a release from the GBI, the remains of a white woman were discovered by hunters Dec. 2 in the woods of the Portal Hunting Club that intersects with Jones Road near the City of Riceboro and Liberty and McIntosh County border.

Riceboro is located south of Midway, just west of I-95.

The woman’s date of death is believed to be approximately one to two weeks before she was found.

The woman has brown eyes and brown hair and is approximately 5’9’ to 5’10, and about 190 to 200 lbs. She has no apparent scars or tattoos.

Anyone with information regarding someone matching the above description is asked to contact the GBI Office in Statesboro at (912) 871-1121 or the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office at (912) 876-4555. Anonymous tips may be submitted by calling (800) 597-TIPS (8477) or online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online.

According to the release, the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, McIntosh County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Georgia State Patrol Aviation Unit and South Carolina K9 Search Team have been involved with the case.