GBI investigating Claxton homicide

The Claxton Police Department requested the aid of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to assist with a death investigation following a shooting early Christmas morning.

According to a release from the GBI, just after 12:30 a.m. Dec. 25, an Evans County Sheriff’s Office deputy said he heard gunfire in the 300 block of East James Street in Claxton.

When law enforcement officers arrived, they found Marvin Smith, 31, of Hagan, in the yard shot multiple times. Officers and EMS administered aid, however, he died at the scene. The GBI Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy on Smith.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the GBI at (912) 871-1121 or the Claxton Police Department at (912) 739-2121. Tips also may be submitted anonymously by calling (800) 597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online.