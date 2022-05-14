GBI: Boro man stole $90K from Metter church

A Statesboro man was arrested earlier this week for allegedly embezzling more than $90,000 from a Metter church.

In a release Friday, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Jeffery Lamar Lanier of Statesboro faces charges of theft by conversion, financial transaction card fraud and computer theft. Additional charges relating to the theft are expected, according to the release.

On April 29, the GBI was requested by the Metter Police Department to assist in an investigation involving a financial theft from Restoration Worship Center. The subsequent investigation revealed Lanier, acting in his capacity as chief financial officer, accessed the church’s accounts and credit card, stealing more than $90,000 over a two-year period for his personal use, according to the release.

Lanier, 48, was booked into the Candler County Jail Wednesday and was later released on bond.

The case will be turned over to Middle Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the case may contact the GBI Region 5 Field Office in Statesboro at (912) 871-1121. Tips also may be submitted anonymously by calling (800) 597-8477, online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online.