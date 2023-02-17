GBI asking public’s help in Claxton homicide

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is asking the public’s help in searching for the primary suspect wanted for a Christmas Day murder in Claxton.

According to a Thursday release, the GBI is looking for 24-year-old Darrell Williams, who is described as Black, 5’7”, 180 pounds with brown eyes. The GBI said Williams may be armed and dangerous.

According to a release from the GBI, just after 12:30 a.m. Dec. 25, an Evans County Sheriff’s Office deputy said he heard gunfire in the 300 block of East James Street in Claxton.

When law enforcement officers arrived, they found Marvin Smith, 31, of Hagan, in the yard shot multiple times. Officers and EMS administered aid, however, he died at the scene. The GBI Medical Examiner’s Office conduct an autopsy on Smith.

Though Williams is the only suspects, no arrests have been made. The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the GBI at (912) 871-1121 or the Claxton Police Department at (912) 739-2121. Tips also may be submitted anonymously by calling (800) 597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online.