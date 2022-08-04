GBI arrests second suspect in shooting death of 15-year-old

A second suspect was arrested Tuesday in connection with a June 14 shooting incident in Metter that left a 15-year-old boy dead and a 14-year-old girl in the hospital with a gunshot wound.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Tekira Hunter of Metter is charged with felony murder (party to a crime) and aggravated assault for her role in the death of Treyveon Lanier. Hunter was booked into the Candler County Jail.

The GBI arrested Michael Mincy, 34, of Metter on July 26 and he is charged with felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon for his involvement in the death of Lanier, 15. Mincy also was booked into the Candler County Jail.

On June 14, the Metter Police Department requested assistance with a shooting that night.

Information indicated that at 7:24 p.m., Metter officers responded to a 911 call on North Leroy Street regarding a dispute over a missing dog.

According to a GBI release from June 15, a few minutes later, another 911 caller advised they heard what sounded like kids fighting. Officers investigated that incident and departed once the situation was resolved.

But at 9:13 p.m. later that night, officers were dispatched to the same area after multiple 911 calls were received about shots fired and people being shot.

Lanier was found shot and taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The 14-year-old girl also was shot and was taken to a local hospital, according to the GBI.

This case is active and ongoing. Anyone with information may contact the Metter Police Department at (912) 685-5437 or the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Statesboro at (912) 871-1121.

Anonymous tips also may be submitted by calling (800) 597-8477 or online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online.