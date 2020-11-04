Gayle Cousar earns EGRMC Nursing Excellence Award

East Georgia Regional Medical Center announced that Gayle Cousar, RN, CCRN, was just selected to receive its Nursing Excellence Award.

This peer-nominated award, created in honor of 2020 being the “Year of the Nurse,” and in recognition of the critical role nurses have played in treating patients throughout the COVID pandemic, was open to qualifying RNs and LPNs working in a direct patient care position who consistently demonstrate characteristics synonymous with nursing excellence.

Cousar was chosen from among more than a dozen nominations for her outstanding contributions in the areas of mentoring others, leadership during a crisis, promoting health in the community, and outstanding compassionate care.

“East Georgia Regional Medical Center is fortunate to have many outstanding nurses like Gayle among its ranks,” said Stephen Pennington, CEO of EGRMC. “Nurses who deliver exemplary care, compassion and service, who understand the importance of teamwork and mentoring others, who can lead in times of crises, and who are true champions of promoting healthcare in our community. With so much focus this year on the selfless efforts of front line heroes like Gayle, we are pleased to acknowledge the important contributions our nursing professionals.”

Gayle joined East Georgia Regional, formerly Bulloch Memorial Hospital, in October 1983, and in that time has been a strong patient advocate and a strong advocate for nursing.

She is certified in her specialty (CCRN), and is the main preceptor for ICU nurses. Cousar’s strong clinical knowledge continues to be admired by her peers and respected by our medical staff. "Mama Gayle" (as she's called by fellow nurses) has always been willing to teach and share her experience and nursing expertise, as well as provide constructive criticism to allow for growth and learning. Aside from the hospital, Cousar also serves at a free health care clinic in the Bulloch community.

In addition to receiving the Nursing Excellence Award itself, Gayle received a cash prize and quintessential book on nursing, written by Florence Nightingale in 1859, that remains relevant to today’s modern nursing attitudes and skills.



