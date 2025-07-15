The Averitt Center has taken popular video game stories and characters like Mario and Minecraft as inspiration for its summer arts camp, Gaming & Art: Turning Video Games into Crafts. Each day this week, campers are using their own gaming inspirations along with paint, clay and other mediums to create works of art. Lead instructor Cheyenne Smith is assisted by Guarionex Cruz in helping campers with their projects.
Gamers trade remotes for colored pencils at Averitt summer camp
