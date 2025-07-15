By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Gamers trade remotes for colored pencils at Averitt summer camp
Camp instructor Cheyenne Smith looks over the work of Hudson Mathews, left, a first grader at Bulloch Academy, and Memphis Butts, a second grader at Portal Elementary, on Monday, July 14, during the first day of Gaming & Art: Turning Video Games into Crafts summer arts camp at the Roxie Remley Center for Fine Arts in downtown Statesboro. (JASON MARTIN/special)
The Averitt Center has taken popular video game stories and characters like Mario and Minecraft as inspiration for its summer arts camp, Gaming & Art: Turning Video Games into Crafts. Each day this week, campers are using their own gaming inspirations along with paint, clay and other mediums to create works of art. Lead instructor Cheyenne Smith is assisted by Guarionex Cruz in helping campers with their projects.
