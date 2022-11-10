Gaines moves from county to city administrative team

Olympia Gaines, previously clerk to the Bulloch County Board of Commissioners, was recently hired by the city of Statesboro as assistant to the city manager, and started work Oct. 31 at City Hall.

This position was formally created two years ago, but remained vacant until now, so Gaines is officially the first person to hold the job. She attained a Bachelor of Science in political science and a Master of Public Administration, both from Georgia Southern University, and worked for the Bulloch County government for seven years, always as clerk to the board. In that role she was official custodian of records and responsible for issuing certain permits and licenses, as well as issuing notices and keeping minutes of meetings of the commissioners and their committees.

She gave the commissioners and County Manager Tom Couch four weeks’ notice, and City Manager Charles W. Penny introduced her to City Council in her new role Nov. 1.

“I wanted to develop more as a professional and I felt like this would be a great opportunity for me,” Gaines said.

Before Penny arrived in the city’ government’s top administrative job in the summer of 2019, Statesboro had two assistant city managers, as designated by previous City Manager Randy Wetmore. But after one of the two left for a job with another city government, Penny kept Jason Boyles as the only assistant city manager. Penny eliminated the second assistant manager position and later obtained City Council approval for a new position called assistant to the city manager.

But that job remained vacant as part of a conditional hiring freeze Penny offered the mayor and council as a spending control measure at budget time, through last fiscal year.

Gaines’ role makes her part of the city’s leadership team with Penny and Boyles and a public information officer, as well as two officials who work directly for the mayor and council, the city attorney and city clerk.

While Penny is the overall manager and has assigned Boyles day-to-day responsibilities over several departments, Gaines as assistant to the manager will be assigned special projects and research.

“The assistant to the city manager is there to help us with staff work,” Penny said. “Oftentimes we have things that are asked of us to do, and having enough personnel to actually be able to do that is difficult because normally would fall on Jason and myself, but by having an assistant to the city manager, I can ask that person to do research, and I should have enough confidence that they’re going to give me a good product that we can present to council or take whatever action we need.”