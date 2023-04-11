Fundraiser for local woman battling cancer is Sunday

When Fischer Sharp learned Bryn Green, his friend since childhood, was diagnosed with breast cancer, he was “devastated.”



“How could someone so young have cancer and face such a trial,” Sharp said.

Both born and raised in Statesboro, Sharp said he attended Julia P. Bryant Elementary, William James Middle and Statesboro High with Green before they both came to Georgia Southern University, as well.

A senior construction major, Sharp said he was speaking in January with some of his fraternity brothers in the Sigma Chi house at Georgia Southern about ways he could support his friend when the idea of a barbecue chicken plate fundraiser came to him.

“I felt helpless in some ways. I thought being proactive in an event that would really help her and also show her how much I care about her and the community cares about her was the right thing to do,” Sharp said.

And now, the “Sigma Chi/Phi Mu Fundraiser Benefiting Bryn Green” is set for 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday at the Sigma Chi House on the GS campus.

All proceeds after all bills are paid will be given to Green and her family. Green is expected to be at the event Sunday.

Sharp said the $12 plates will include a barbecue leg quarter, green beans, bread and banana pudding. And though it is too late to reserve a plate, Sharp said folks should come by Sunday anyway, because “we’ll have lots of chicken.”

“Claxton Poultry was very generous in how much chicken they donated to the fundraiser,” he said. “Thanks to Claxton, I know we’ll have more than enough chicken for extra plates.”

Phi Mu sorority became part of the fundraiser when member Audrey Hodges heard about Sharp organizing the event and asked if the sorority and fraternity could work together to make the fundraiser as big as possible.

Green and Hodges are sisters in Phi Mu and Hodges also knew Green from being in the Youth Group at Statesboro First United Methodist while in high school.

“I called Fischer to ask if they would like us to partner with Sigma Chi on the fundraiser,” Hodges said. “Doing it together would make it easier to get sponsors and since we were both from Statesboro to get support from the community.

“We’re thankful to see the whole Statesboro community step up. I’ve received so many texts and calls from people who want to do sponsorships or help in other ways. It’s been so inspiring to see so many people wanting to help.”

Hodges and Sharp said Green was first diagnosed with breast cancer in December and let friends and the sorority know about her condition in January.

Sharp and Hodges said they understand the chemotherapy Green is undergoing has been taxing, but she has responded well to the treatment.

“Reports I’ve gotten have been encouraging,” Sharp said. “I was told the cancer was found in an early stage.”

In addition to the chicken plate, Hodges said Phi Mu is selling T-shirts and raffle tickets for donated items as part of the fundraiser. Contact Hodges at (912) 678-2347 to purchase a T-shirt or raffle ticket.

A quote on the poster promoting the fundraiser says: “Friends Don’t Let Friends Fight Alone.”

Hodges, Sharp and all the sisters and brothers of Phi Mu and Sigma Chi are making sure Green is not alone.