Fundraiser for local woman battling cancer a success

A fundraiser to help a friend battling breast cancer went "really well," said two of the event's organizers.

The "Sigma Chi/Phi Mu Fundraiser Benefiting Bryn Green" event was held April 16 at the Sigma Chi House on the Georgia Southern University campus and raised $19,700 to assist the Statesboro native in her cancer treatment.

Fischer Sharp, a childhood friend of Green's and a member of the Sigma Chi Fraternity at GS, said the partnership with Phi Mu Sorority worked "great." A committee comprised of members from both houses organized the barbecue chicken-plate fundraiser, that also included a raffle and T-shirt sales.

While Sharp said he spent most of the day of the event cooking chicken, he was able to see how much Green and her family appreciated all the warmth and support from her friends and the sisters of Phi Mu and brothers of Sigma Chi.

"I saw some tears from Bryn," Sharp said. "It meant so much to me and all of us to do this. It makes me feel like I'm helping in some way."

A ceremonial check in the amount of $14,500 was given to Green at the BBQ event, which was the amount raised as of April 16. But additional donations brought the total to $19,700.

A senior construction major, Sharp said he was speaking in January with some of his fraternity brothers in the Sigma Chi house at Georgia Southern about ways he could support his friend when the idea of a chicken plate fundraiser came to him.

Phi Mu sorority became part of the fundraiser when member Audrey Hodges heard about Sharp organizing the event and asked if the sorority and fraternity could work together to make the fundraiser as big as possible. Green and Hodges are sisters in Phi Mu.

Hodges and Sharp said Green was first diagnosed with breast cancer in December and let friends and the sorority know about her condition in January.

Sharp and Hodges said they understand the chemotherapy Green is undergoing has been taxing, but she has responded well to the treatment.

"Reports I've gotten have been encouraging," Sharp said. "I was told the cancer was found in an early stage."