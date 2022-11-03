Four Swainsboro residents indicted for drug trafficking

Four Swainsboro residents were among 10 people indicted Thursday in an Emanuel County-area drug trafficking conspiracy linked to another large-scale drug trafficking prosecution.

As described in the newly unsealed indictment in USA v. Fields et. al, the investigation parallels the indictments in USA v. Wheatley et. al, together dubbed Operation Wheat Fields, and describes a conspiracy to transport and distribute large amounts of methamphetamine and heroin in the areas of Emanuel and Richmond counties, said David H. Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia.

Each defendants faces a conspiracy charge that carries a maximum statutory penalty of up to life in prison, and there is no parole in the federal system.

Swainsboro residents Justin Wayne Fields, 39, James Richard Faircloth, 39, Lean Nicole Faircloth, 39, and Casey Alton Henry 45, all face multiple charges stemming from the investigation.

All four are charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute, 500 grams or more of a mixture containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine and an amount of heroin

Fields also is charged with three counts of distribution of methamphetamine; and 11 counts of use of communication facility, related to the use of a cell phone or Facebook Messenger to facilitate the conspiracy.

James Faircloth also is charged with five counts of distribution of methamphetamine; and three counts of use of communication facility.

Leann Faircloth also is charged with three counts of distribution of heroin.

Henry also is charged with two counts of distribution of methamphetamine; and one count of use of communication facility.

“Illegal drug trafficking operations generate misery in our communities and produce significant illicit funds and generate rivalries that fuel violent crime,” Estes said. “By closely collaborating with our law enforcement partners, we will continue to identify, disrupt and dismantle these organizations and make our citizens safer.”

Operation Wheat Fields is an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces investigation that identified a pipeline of illegal drugs from Mexico routed through Atlanta and into the greater Emanuel and Augusta area, facilitated by defendants that included those housed in Georgia prisons who used contraband devices to communicate via text message and Facebook. The investigation led to multiple searches and evidence seizures from residences, vehicles, and hotel rooms.

Also charged in the October 2022 indictment in USA v. Fields, et. al, include:

Joshua Brooks Woodward, a/k/a “Jay Wood,” 30, of Augusta.

Elizabeth Sarah Hagan, 38, of Augusta.

Coley Alexander Greene, a/k/a “Henry Jones,” 30, of Wrens.

James Edmund Beasley, 34, of Grovetown.

Cameron Ruth Young, 35, of Grovetown.

David Marshall Hood, 45, of Kite.

All of the defendants charged in the indictment have appeared before a magistrate in U.S. District Court.

Operation Wheat Fields is being investigated by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation; the Swainsboro Police Department; the Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office; the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration; and the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.