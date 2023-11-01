Four injured in vehicle vs. golf cart accident Tuesday evening

A vehicle struck a golf cart in the area of Founders Circle and Country Club Road early Tuesday evening, resulting in four injuries.

According to Bulloch County Public Safety Director Ted Wynn, one of the victims was flown by helicopter to an Augusta hospital, another was transported by helicopter to Memorial Hospital in Savannah and the other two victims were transported by EMS to East Georgia Regional Medical Center.

Wynn did not know the conditions of any of the victims as of 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. The victims were all adults, he said.

A golf cart was pulling a trailer about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday when it was struck by another vehicle. No other details about the accident were available Tuesday night, Wynn said.