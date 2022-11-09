Former GS grad, Army commander to keynote Veterans Day program

A United States Army commander and Georgia Southern University graduate will be the keynote speaker Friday for the annual Veterans Day program inside the Averitt Center.

Hosted by the American Legion Dexter Allen Post 90, United States Army veteran Casey Nash, who is the 1st District Commander for the American Legion Dept. of Georgia, will lead the program, speaking about her experiences and other patriotic topics. The doors open at 9:30 a.m., with Dr. Michael Braz kicking off the program with a selection of music at 10:30 a.m. Coffee and snacks will be provided by The Daughters of the American Revolution. According to Post 90 member Robert Marsh.

The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Color Guard will then post the flag, follow by a welcome from Post 90 Commander Gary Martin.

Harold Piet will offer the opening prayer, followed by Skip Campbell leading the Pledge of Allegiance and Dr. Tom Collars performing the National Anthem, he said.

Averitt Center interim director Robert Faller will welcome guests, there will be a reading of the Americans’ Creed by John Daube, and Bill Adams talk about the origin of Veteran’s Day.

In line with Nash as the keynote speaker, Rachel Lanier will share a few words on “A Woman’s Veteran’s Day.” Brenda O’Quinn, regent for the Daughters of the American Revolution, will follow. Martin then will introduce Nash, Marsh said.

After Nash’s speech, Piet will offer a closing prayer and Daube will lead the audience in “God Bless America.” After the program, all veterans and their guests are invited to the American Legion post (100 Rucker Lane) for a picnic lunch with “hamburgers, hot dogs and fixings,” he said.

An experienced soldier

Nash is a veteran in the truest sense, having experienced a broad range of challenges and accomplishments in her 11 years of active-duty service in the U. S. Army.

According to Marsh, she medically retired from the Army in 2012. She attended basic training at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, Advanced Individual Training for 88M (transportation) at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri and has been stationed at Fort Carson, CO; Camp Stanley, Korea; Fort Hood, TX, and Fort Stewart. She has served on multiple overseas deployments.

Nash has been awarded a Purple Heart, a Combat Action Badge, and earned a place in the SGT Audie Murphy Club in 2009, he said.

“During her time in service, she served as battalion master driver, master logistics training NCO, unit movement officer, and hazmat specialist,” Marsh said. “While contracting with the Army, she received four ‘employee of the month’ awards, as well as two recommendations for ‘civilian of the year’ awards with one received.”

She holds a Bachelors in Interdisciplinary Studies with a minor in writing and marketing from Georgia Southern University and a Bachelor’s in science of Transportation and Logistics technology from American Military University, he said.

Also, Nash is an author who has been published in the Calliope Journal, Women's Veteran stories and journal, Legiontown, and in BARK magazine with her service dog Zoey.

She is currently working on her Masters in Creative Writing at Southern New Hampshire University Online.

“Commander Nash spends her free time volunteering at her local library helping students of all levels teaching how to become more creative in their writing capabilities,” Marsh said. “She volunteers with United Way, Liberty County 4-H club, the American Legion, and Liberty County FFA organization. At the local American Legion Post 184, she is Women Veterans chairperson. On a district level, she has held positions including Sergeant at Arms, Jr Vice Commander, Senior Vice Commander, and currently holds the 1st District Commander position.

“She is the first woman to hold this position,” he said. “During her freshman year as District Commander of The American Legion, she exceeded her target goal of 100 percent membership which has not been done in 30 years, stood up the only new American Legion Post last year in the nation, and set up three new programs for the district to support veterans.”

The annual Veteran’s Day program is sponsored by Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home and Bulloch Memorial Gardens, Averitt Center for the Arts, American Legion Dexter Allen Post 90 and Awards South.

Holli Deal Saxon is a Herald writer. She may be reached at (912) 243-7815.