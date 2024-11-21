Food Bank holds its Turkey Drive

As Bulloch County recovers from a disastrous hurricane season, The Food Bank, Inc. is preparing for the upcoming holidays with their annual GiveThanks Thanksgiving Turkey Drive.

“Our goal is to provide a Thanksgiving meal for 200 families this year,” said Sheila Stewart-Leach, Executive Director. “A local organization that wishes to remain anonymous has partnered with us, allowing us to provide Thanksgiving dinner for 50 more families than last year.”

“A $40 donation will cover our costs for providing this holiday meal for our clients,” she said. “Donations can be dropped off at our new location at Miller St. and Northside Drive, mailed to us, or give online by texting TURKEYS24 to 53-555.

Stewart-Leach explained that Food Bank clients to not pay for the food they receive, but the Food Bank purchases the foods from providers like Second Harvest and Sysco.

“Sometimes we have to purchase retail as well,” she said. “For example, during Tropical Storm Debby and Hurricane Helene, Second Harvest wasn’t able to deliver. I went to grocery stores at 6:00 am to purchase food to stock our shelves.”

In addition to purchasing food, The Food Bank, Inc. accepts donations from local grocery stores Aldi, Food World, and both Walmart stores. Panera Bread and Starbucks also donate breads and pastry items. Of course, different area schools, organizations, and individuals also donate food items.

“We’re extremely grateful for the support from the local community,” Stewart-Leach emphasized.

“The Food Bank, Inc. has a lot to be thankful for this season,” she continued. “We have a wonderful new (almost finished) building, we live in a supportive community committed to helping their neighbors, and we are on the way to recovering from the recent storms.

The people we serve are often in difficult situations, and we are grateful to be able to help them during these times.”



