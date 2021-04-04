Fun with the Family - Julie Lavender

The month of March blew off the calendar, and April breezed right in. Pollen aside, springtime in the Boro is a great time to celebrate the beauty of the season with the family. Get outside and enjoy fresh shades of green and colorful blooms and blossoms in pinks and purples and yellows. Don’t let springtime slip away without enjoying its beauty. Celebrate the season with some of the wild, but actual holidays below and create a few unique family ones of your own, too.

➤ National Library Week — Celebrate the library all month long…. in fact, celebrate all year. Make frequent visits to the library. Find out the librarians’ names and introduce your kids to each one, too. Support your local library by joining the Friends of the Statesboro-Bulloch County Library and check out their Facebook page by the same name, too. You’ll find great info there, and you’ll instill a passion for supporting the library in the kids, too. Be sure to look for and read these books sometime this month: "Lola at the Library" by Anna McQuinn, "Wild About Books" by Judy Sierra and "Check It Out! The Book About Libraries" by Gail Gibbons.

➤ Read a Road Map Week — Pick a destination close by and find a paper map to get to that location. Help the kids learn to read a road map using compass directions, landmarks, exit numbers and other details on the map. Find the chapter book in the library, "Three Times Lucky" by Sheila Turnage and make sure to check out the map at the front of the book! Read a chapter each night as a family just before bedtime!

➤ National Bake Week — Create a fun spring dessert using a favorite chocolate chip cookie recipe or a roll of store-bought cookie dough. Grease muffin tins, then place slightly less than 1/4 cup of cookie dough in each muffin tin. Bake for 12 minutes at 350 degrees. Use a rounded-bottom 1/4 measuring cup to press an indention into each cookie. Place back in the oven for two minutes. Remove from the oven and press the indention again. Let cool in the pan so the shape will remain firm. Carefully remove by running a thin knife around the edges of the cookie to loosen it. Use edible Easter grass or green frosting to fashion a “nest” inside the indention. Place two or three round or egg-shaped chocolate candies inside the nest. Enjoy!

➤ Sky Awareness Week — Make a practice of observing the clouds throughout the month of April to notice different shapes and types of clouds. Take pictures with a cell phone and try to identify the cloud formations by name. Check out https://owlcation.com/stem/Cloud-Types-with-Pictures to check out cloud formations by name with included pictures. Then mix up a batch of cloud dough for the kids to explore and make their own cloud formations. Stir together 2 heaping cups of cornstarch and 1 cup of hair conditioner. Stir with a wooden spoon until it becomes difficult to stir. Then pour the mixture into a gallon resealable bag and let the kids knead the mixture until it forms a pliable dough.

➤ National Walking Day — Pick out several days this month to celebrate the day with a brisk walk. On one occasion, walk as a family in your own neighborhood. Be sure to wave to friends and neighbors as you pass by! On another day, walk in a local park. Find a nearby hiking trail for a springtime walking adventure. Make sure to include a walk downtown and check out local businesses along the way. And to celebrate the day even more, purchase one or more new pairs of walking shoes to donate to a church’s clothing closet, Safe Haven or the homeless shelter. Check with the donation facility first to see if they currently have special size needs.

There’s nothing like springtime in Statesboro. But one thing’s for sure — it can be fleeting! Summertime temperatures sneak in long before the calendar says those temps are allowed. Get out and enjoy the beauty of Statesboro’s spring with those you love. Make each day a holiday and make memories to treasure for a lifetime.





Statesboro native Julie Lavender, author of "365 Ways to Love Your Kids: Turning Little Moments into Lasting Memories" enjoys springtime in the Boro with family.