Filmmaker to offer tours of ‘Ghost Road’

After a successful premiere of “The Legend of Ghost Road” on an outdoor screen in downtown Statesboro and five well-attended screenings at the AMC Theatre in the Statesboro Mall, filmmaker Jason Martin is now offering folks a chance to take a guided tour of the infamous local road.

But before the tours begin, the 53-minute film will be shown Thursday evening at Uncle Shug’s Bar-B-Q Place as part of “Spooky Q” at the restaurant on South Main St. The event begins at 6 p.m. and the film will be shown about 7 p.m. There is no charge.

Martin’s film is based on the local legend of “Ghost Road” in Brooklet that on any given night you may see a mysterious orange light along with ghostly apparitions.

After seeing people’s enthusiasm and interest after watching the film, Martin thought the next step would be to actually take people to Ghost Road, which is Railroad Bed Road off Highway 80 East in Brooklet, on tours at night and see what happens.

“I don’t know if people will see the unexplained lights that I’ve seen along with so many others,” Martin said. “It will be fascinating to see what happens. Many people tell us they have not seen it in person and we would like the opportunity to show you.”

Tours are scheduled for Saturday at 7, 9 and 11 p.m. and also on Tuesday at 7, 9 and 11 p.m. The tour cost is $5 per person.

To get tickets online for the tour, click here.

Tickets also will be available at the start of the tour. For the tour, go to the American Aero parking lot in Brooklet on Highway 80 East and park there. You will check in with Martin at a table.

Martin, however, will not lead the tour. After his last visit to Ghost Road, Martin made a vow never to return at night because of a personal experience that is shown in the film. Martin’s friend, David Powell, who is in the film, will lead each tour.

“This tour allows you to walk down Ghost Road just like the film crew did in the movie,” Martin said. “The guide will ride in front and tell stories about Ghost Road. Also, he will be playing the soundtrack from the movie to create a little ambience.”

For more information, contact Martin at (912) 601-4883.