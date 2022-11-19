Filmmaker to offer tour of ‘Ghost Road’

“The Legend of Ghost Road” filmmaker Jason Martin will again offer people the chance to experience Ghost Road for themselves with a guided tour.

“I don’t know if people will see the unexplained lights that I’ve seen along with so many others,” Martin said. “It will be fascinating to see what happens. Many people tell us they have not seen it in person and we would like the opportunity to show you.”

Tours are scheduled for Tuesday, November 22, at 7, 9 and 11 p.m. The tour cost is $5 per person.

To get tickets online for the tour, click here. Tickets also will be available at the start of the tour. For the tour, go to the American Aero parking lot in Brooklet on Highway 80 East and park there. You will check in with Martin at a table.

“This tour allows you to walk down Ghost Road just like the film crew did in the movie,” Martin said. “The guide will ride in front and tell stories about Ghost Road. Also, he will be playing the soundtrack from the movie to create a little ambience.”

For more information, contact Martin at (912) 601-4883.