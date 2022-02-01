Feed the Boro food drop set for Saturday

Feed the Boro’s February food drop, sponsored by Davis Marketing Company, is set for this Saturday beginning at 8 a.m. at Statesboro High School.

Volunteers will distribute two tractor trailer loads of food, which is enough to feed 1,000 families for one week. Feed the Boro partners with Second Harvest Food Bank and will host family food drops for later dates in 2022, as well. The Feed the Boro team has provided more than 600,000 meals to the community since starting the food drops with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

“Our mission is to show our community hope through food, love through volunteerism and compassion through giving the least of these another day to fight,” said Don Poe, Chair for Feed the Boro. “All people deserve regular, nutritious meals and that is what Feed the Boro is all about.”

Due to COVID, there is no financial requirement to receive food. Anyone in Bulloch County who needs food may receive a package, but Poe encouraged folks to get in line early. Volunteers will end the distribution at noon or earlier if the food supply runs out.

Drivers must enter the drop area from Fleming Drive, in the back of the school.

You will enter the road that runs between the SHS football stadium and the school building, then proceed into the parking area where the distribution will be held. The gates on Blue Devil Drive and the entrance off Lee Hill Boulevard will be closed. The only way to enter will be off Fleming Drive.

The trunk or rear of your vehicle must be cleaned out because volunteers will follow strict COVID protocols in making a contactless delivery. People reaching the distribution area will need to have their trunk open and cleaned out. SUV’s will need the rear to be accessible and cleaned out, also.

Volunteers will not be allowed to touch nor move items around in your vehicle. If it is not cleaned out, they will only place what is possible in the space is available. Cars will slowly roll through the food stations without stopping.

According to a release from Feed the Boro, volunteer spots for the drop are filled, but you can still help the Feed the Boro effort by sponsoring a meal for an individual or a family. A contribution of $15 will sponsor a family of three. $25 – family of five, $100 – 20 people.

“Thanks to our generous sponsors, it only costs around $5 per person to provide groceries for a week,” Poe said. “Feed the Boro continues to raise funds to help with this and other FTB projects.”

Two easy ways to give are through a check mailed to: Feed the Boro, P.O. Box. Box 2736, Statesboro, 30459, or donations may be made online at www.feedtheboro.com.