Feds: Bulloch part of regional drug trafficking conspiracy

Eleven defendants face multiple drug trafficking charges after a federal indictment alleged a regional conspiracy in Bulloch, Liberty and Chatham counties to distribute large amounts of multiple illegal drugs.

Two Statesboro men and nine other defendants face a primary charge of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute, cocaine, crack cocaine, fentanyl, methamphetamine, oxycodone and marijuana, said Jill E. Steinberg, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia.

The charge carries upon conviction a statutory penalty of up to life in prison, along with substantial financial penalties, followed by a period of supervised release upon completion of any prison term.

The newly unsealed indictment in USA v. Johnson, et al., describes a drug trafficking conspiracy operating throughout Bulloch, Chatham and Liberty counties. Multiple law enforcement agencies, coordinated through the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces, identified the key members of the conspiracy and conducted multiple searches of homes, vehicles and “trap houses,” in which drugs were stored, and during those searches discovered and seized large amounts of drugs along with 11 firearms.

“This drug trafficking investigation required significant coordination from multiple federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies to identify and interrupt the conspiracy,” Steinberg said. “We commend the hard work of our law enforcement partners in protecting our community.”

Along with Keannon Wyckoff, 41, and Erick Collins, 53, of Statesboro, also charged and in custody are:

William Johnson, 36, Thomas Blagmon, 40, Jacob Robinson, 48, Christopher Grant, 36, Irma Wyckoff, 60, and Jacob Robinson, 48, of Hinesville; James Blagmon, 41, of Allenhurst; Antwuan Byrd, 39, of Midway; and Dederick Bryant, 45, of Ludowici.

Also charged is Israel Grant, 42, of Claxton, who is being sought by police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Drug Enforcement Administration Savannah Resident Office at 912-210-2944.

In addition to the conspiracy charge, multiple defendants also face other charges alleging drug possession and distribution, illegal firearms possession, and for maintaining drug-involved premises.

Along with multiple federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office assisted investigating the case under the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces, which identifies, disrupts, and dismantles criminal organizations that threaten the United States using a multi-agency approach.



