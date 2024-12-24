Farmers still reeling months after Hurricane Helene ravaged crops across the South

LYONS — Twisted equipment and snapped tree limbs still litter Chris Hopkins' Georgia farm more than two months after Hurricane Helene made its deadly march across the South. An irrigation sprinkler system about 300 feet long lay overturned in a field, its steel pipes bent and welded joints broken. The mangled remains of a grain bin sit crumpled by a road. On a Friday in early December, Hopkins dragged burly limbs from the path of the tractor-like machine that picks his cotton crop six rows at a time. "I have wrestled with lots of emotions the past two months," said Hopkins, who also grows corn and peanuts in rural Toombs County, about 75 miles west of Savannah. "Do we just get through this one and quit? Do we build back? It is emotionally draining."