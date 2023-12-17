Enjoying 'Cookies with Santa' at the Bulloch County Agricultural Complex

Hundreds of children and their parents came out the the Bulloch County Agricultural Complex recently to enjoy Cookies with Santa event.
The annual event is put on each year by the Bulloch County Parks and Recreation Department.
For more than 100 photos Statesboro Herald photographer Scott Bryant shot during 2023, order "My Places, My People" by clicking here or go to statesboroherald.com/my-places-my-people/
To purchase by phone, call the Statesboro Herald office at (912) 764-9031 and copies also are available at the Statesboro Herald office at 1 Proctor St.
Children had a chance to tell Santa what they wanted for Christmas, create some arts and crafts and eat lots of cookies.