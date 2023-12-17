Enjoying 'Cookies with Santa' at the Bulloch County Agricultural Complex

Hundreds of children and their parents came out the the Bulloch County Agricultural Complex recently to enjoy Cookies with Santa event.

Olivia Ogburn, 5, sends her wish list off to the North Pole during the Bulloch County Parks and Recreation Cookies with Santa event at the Bulloch County Agricultural Complex. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



The annual event is put on each year by the Bulloch County Parks and Recreation Department.

Jamila Szegedi, 2, right, and big sister Jazmin get their order in to enjoy Cookies with Santa. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff







Kane Malone, 6, gets approval form mom Adrienne after crating a holiday picture frame during the Cookies with Santa event. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Children had a chance to tell Santa what they wanted for Christmas, create some arts and crafts and eat lots of cookies.