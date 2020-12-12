Emergency Christmas food drop set for Saturday

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to bring economic hardship along with the dangerous virus, Feed the Boro is stepping up to help those in need.



Due to the severe need for food assistance in Bulloch County, Feed the Boro is coordinating an emergency, 1,000-family food drop at Statesboro High School on Saturday. The emergency second drop is necessary to help provide critical food needed by hundreds of families.

Beginning at 9 a.m., Feed the Boro volunteers will distribute two tractor-trailer loads of food —enough to feed 1,000 families of four for one week.

Feed the Boro Chairman Don Poe said the group hopes Saturday's drop will help families make it through the Christmas holidays. The need is heightened due to Bulloch County Schools' two-week Christmas break. Nearly 7,000 children in Bulloch County depend on the schools to provide them food.

"When there is an interruption, there is a need," read a press release from Feed the Boro. "The need is increased this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has caused many Bulloch County residents to remain out of work."

Like the food drop prior to Thanksgiving on Nov. 21, Feed the Boro has partnered with Second Harvest Food Bank to host Saturday's massive food drop.

"There is no way we could consider taking on a second massive food drop without the incredible generosity of our community in the form of monetary contributions and unselfishly volunteering their time," Poe said. "I am overwhelmed by the need. My heart was touched by the gratitude of the recipients of food on Thanksgiving."

Due to COVID, this food drop is considered an "emergency food drop," so there is no financial requirement to receive food. Anyone in Bulloch County who needs food is welcome to participate, but you are encouraged to get in line early.

The distribution will end at noon or earlier if the food supply runs out.

To receive a food package, enter the Statesboro High campus from the back side of the school off Fleming Drive. Enter the road that runs between the SHS football stadium and the school building, then proceed into the parking area where the distribution will be held.

The gates on Blue Devil Drive and the entrance off Lee Hill Boulevard will be closed. The only way to enter will be off Fleming Drive.

Feed the Boro volunteers will follow strict COVID protocols in making it a contactless delivery. When citizens reach the distribution area, the trunk must be open and cleaned out. SUVs will need the rear to be accessible and cleaned out also.

Volunteers will not be allowed to touch or move items around in your vehicle. If it is not cleaned out, they will only place what is possible in the space available.

Cars will slowly roll through the nine food stations without stopping. Having an empty trunk is imperative to prevent slowing the distribution down for others in line.

Help give the gift of food

With this being an unscheduled addition, Feed the Boro needs donations to help cover the cost of the food drop. They are asking businesses and individuals to sponsor a meal for an individual or a family. A contribution of $15 can sponsor a family of three; $25, a family of five; $100, 20 people; and so forth.

If you would like to donate, mail or drop off a check at Feed the Boro, 701 Baytree Lane, Statesboro, GA 30458.