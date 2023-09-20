Elisha, Chang to perform at Carter Recital Hall

Internationally acclaimed cellist, Steven Elisha and pianist Jihye Chang will present a faculty cello recital, Friday, Sept. 29 at 7:30 p.m., in the Carol A. Carter Recital Hall of Georgia Southern University.

The program will include Ludwig van Beethoven’s Sonata No. 3 in A Major, Op. 69, Gaspar Cassadó’s Solo Suite for Cello and Frédéric Chopin’s Cello Sonata in G minor, Op. 65. The performance is free and open to the public.

Dr. Elisha is a professor of Music, the director of Strings and director of Orchestras at the Fred and Dinah Gretsch School of Music at Georgia Southern University.

Also, he is co-director of Strings at Southern Music Festival and the Elaris International Summer Academy.

Chang is a faculty member at the Brevard Music Center and a core member of the Intersection Music. She has been a lecturer at Florida State University since 2012.

She enjoys a diverse career as a soloist, collaborator, educator, scholar and advocate for new music in the United States and abroad.

Her performances focus on the creative process of collaborating with living composers, curating programs that can connect to various audiences, and giving context to contemporary works.

Elisha has performed as a soloist and chamber musician throughout Europe, Norway, China, Taiwan, Brazil, Israel and the United States. He first attracted attention at the age of fifteen when he gave solo performances with the Albany and Schenectady (New York) Symphonies.

He is co-founder and cellist of the Elaris Duo, with violinist Larisa Elisha. As a recording artist, Elisha is heard on a Grammy-nominated Musical Heritage Society recording of New England piano trios, Yale Cellos of Aldo Parisot on Delos.