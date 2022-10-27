EGSC-Statesboro names Pool new director

East Georgia State College announced Tifani L. Pool was named recently the new director of the EGSC-Statesboro location. Pool will oversee the day-to-day operations of EGSC-Statesboro, which is located in the Nessmith-Lane Building on the campus of Georgia Southern University.

"We are very excited to have Tifani join our team in Statesboro,” said Dr. John Cadle, Interim Provost and vice president of Student Affairs and Enrollment Manage-ment. “She brings with her a wealth of knowledge about higher education and the Statesboro community, which is very important in this role. We look forward to having her lead our EGSC-Statesboro location."

Pool began her tenure in higher education as a college student worker at East Georgia in the Admissions/Registrar’s Office and at the University of Georgia in the Admissions Office.

After graduating from UGA, she was an admissions recruiter for South College in Savannah and then for Georgia Southern.

For the past 21 years, Pool has been an assistant registrar in the Office of the Registrar at Georgia Southern University, where she supervised the registration and records areas. She also served as a First-Year Experience instructor for two years alongside one of her faculty colleagues.

During her time at GS, she was awarded her division’s highest honor for a staff member, the Student Affairs and Enrollment Management Vice President’s Citation Award in 2007 and, the following year, the university’s highest award for a staff member, the Award of Merit, for her outstanding service to the students and campus community.

Pool holds an Associate of Arts from East Georgia State College, a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Georgia, and a Master of Education degree from Georgia Southern.

She is originally from Swainsboro and is the daughter of Jill H. Landing of Swainsboro and Bobby H. Landing of Millen. She resides in Statesboro with her husband, Scot Pool, and their son, Ellis, who is a 5-year-old kindergarten student and loves to ride elevators.



