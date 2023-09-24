EGSC sets Family and Friends Day for Sept. 30

East Georgia State College's Annual Family and Friends Fun Day is set for Saturday, Sept. 30.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on the campus of EGSC-Swainsboro. Faculty, staff, students and the community are invited to enjoy the free event.

The event will include bounce houses, games and the Bobcat Regatta. Scheduled for 11 a.m., the Bobcat Regatta is a competition made up of teams who build boats out of cardboard and duct tape. Awards will be given to the overall team that crosses Ezra Pond the fastest.

A Titanic Award will be given to the team whose boat sinks the most dramatically, and the Most Creative Award will be given to the team the judges believe have the most creative boat.

A high school category has been added this with area high schools invited to create a duct tape boat for a chance to race against other high schools. High schools are allowed to have multiple groups compete from their school.

A sidewalk chalk art contest with participants beginning to work on their designated area at 9 a.m. the day of the event. All drawing must stop by 1 p.m. for judging. Winners of the competition will be selected by a panel of judges. To enter, register before the event with Desmal Purcell by emailing dpurcell@ega.edu.

For more information about E Family and Friends Fun Day, visit ega.edu/events/fun-day/.



