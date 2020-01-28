East Georgia names academic vice president

East Georgia State College has named Dr. Sandra Sharman as vice president of Academic and Student Affairs following a national search. Sharman had filled the role as interim vice president since August 2019.

In her dual role, Sharman will manage and supervise the two academic deans, the associate vice presidents in Academic and Student Affairs, and be a vehicle of communication between many of the college’s departments.

Sharman began her career at East Georgia State College more than 20 years ago. For the first seven years of her tenure, Dr. Sharman was the director of the Statesboro campus. When she decided to start a family, she took a step back into a teaching role for more flexibility. As a faculty member, she was promoted through the ranks and is currently a tenured full professor. A few of years ago, Dr. Sharman moved back into administration.

“Dr. Sharman brings so much to this important position at a critical time in the college’s history. In addition to superb academic qualifications and a very strong record of administration in higher education, she knows and understands the needs of this region of the state so well and has been part of the East Georgia State College family for over 20 years. She loves the college and will provide strong leadership at a critical time,” said East Georgia President Bob Boehmer.

Dr. Sharman said this part of Georgia reminds her of home, and that’s part of the reason she continues to stay in the area. She was born in New Orleans but moved to Mississippi when she was very young.

She started her education at the University of Mississippi, earned her bachelor’s degree and continued on to graduate school at East Tennessee State University. She simultaneously received two master’s degrees—one in education and the other in reading. While she was at East Tennessee State University, part of her graduate assistantship was to teach college-level study strategies courses and reading courses.

When Dr. Sharman isn’t at EGSC, she is most likely spending time with her husband, Jim, or their two daughters. One of her daughters, Katherine, is a senior at Georgia Southern University, and the other, Alexandra, attends Kennesaw State University.

She enjoys time with her chickens, cats and dogs. Dr. Sharman also loves to explore new places, cook and read.



