East Georgia Healthcare offers colon cancer tests

Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month is held every March to raise awareness and to promote research into its cause, prevention, diagnosis, treatment, survivorship and cure.

East Georgia Healthcare Center in Statesboro has partnered with the Georgia Center for Oncology Research and Education to help individuals in the community be screened regularly for colon cancer. The center provides at-home test kits, even if a patient is uninsured and needs financial assistance with their colonoscopy.

The Georgia Center for Oncology Research is a statewide nonprofit organization that helps increase research, education and early cancer detection in rural, urban and suburban communities across Georgia.

"Early detection of colon cancer can save your life,” said Sable Fleming, LPN and clinical liaison specialist for East Georgia Healthcare Center, which is located on Brampton Avenue. “Once colon cancer becomes symptomatic, 9 out of 10 times it’s too late.”

Colon cancer is a disease in which cells in the colon (the large intestine or large bowel) or rectum (the passageway that connects the colon to the anus) grow out of control. Sometimes abnormal growths, called polyps, form in the colon or rectum. Over time, some polyps may turn into cancer.

The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force suggests that adults aged 45 to 75 get screened for colorectal cancer. The decision to get screened between ages 76 and 85 should be made individually, so talk to your doctor.

Some people are at an increased risk due to inflammatory bowel disease, a personal or family history of colorectal polyps, or colorectal cancer. If you believe you are at increased risk, ask your doctor if you should begin screening earlier. Multiple colorectal cancer screening strategies are available, including stool tests, flexible sigmoidoscopy, colonoscopy, and CT colonography (virtual colonoscopy).

“Give our office a call to schedule a screening and go over screening options,” Fleming said. “We offer an at-home noninvasive test that only takes two minutes and can detect colon cancer early.”

Founded in 1994, East Georgia Healthcare Center is a non-profit, community-owned health center, governed by a local board of directors. In addition to Statesboro, the group has offices in Swainsboro, Metter, Reidsville, Soperton, Vidalia, Millen, Sylvania, Claxton and several other locations.

For more information, find East Georgia Healthcare Center on Facebook or visit https://eghc.org.