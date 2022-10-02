Eagles fall in final minute to Coastal Carolina, 34-30

CJ Beasley ran 24 yards for the go-ahead touchdown in the final minute, leaping over a defender on the way to the end zone, and Coastal Carolina edged Georgia Southern 34-30 on Saturday night.

It was the third lead change in the final 5:55 of the game. The Eagles had taken a 30-28 advantage on an Alex Raynor 20-yard field goal with 2:05 remaining.

Coastal Carolina's Grayson McCall threw to Jared Brown for a 33-yard gain down to the Georgia Southern 24-yard line to set up the game-winning run. The Chanticleers also benefitted from a pass interference flag on the Eagles on 3rd-and-10 from their own 28-yard line.

Beasley's run capped a 485-yard offensive performance by the Chanticleers (5-0, 2-0 Sun Belt) that was highlighted by Grayson McCall's four touchdowns — three passing and one on the ground.

Coastal Carolina trailed by six points when McCall hit Brown for a 61-yard touchdown pass, and Kade Hensley added the point after to give the Chants a 28-27 lead with 5:55 left in the game.

The Eagles got pinned on their own 12-yard line on the ensuing kickoff, but two huge pass plays and two Jalen White runs for 27 yards ignited the drive. Kyle Vantrease hit Amare Jones, who toe tapped inbounds for a 25-yard gain, and the fifth-year senior threw a middle screen to Jeremy Singleton who burst through the line and then found daylight around the left side for a 24-yard pickup to set up Raynor's final field goal.

McCall then led the Chanticleers 82 yards in 1:23, twice converting on third down prior to Beasley’s go-ahead score with 38 seconds remaining.

On Georgia Southern's final possession, Coastal's JT Killen had a sack and Vantrease threw incomplete three times.

Vantrease finished with 26 completions in 43 attempts for 284 yards. He threw two TD passes but had two turnovers — a fumble and an interception. White had 145 yards rushing with one touchdown on 18 carries for the Eagles (3-2, 0-1).

McCall was 23-of-34 passing for 335 yards, Brown had five catches for 139 yards and Beasley 64 rushing yards on 12 carries.

The Eagles next travel to Atlanta to face in-state rival Georgia State in A Sun Belt game Saturday, Oct. 8, at 2 p.m. on ESPN+.