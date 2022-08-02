Downtown Pep Rally set for Friday

The Downtown Statesboro Development Authority will open the Fall season of F1rst Friday’s with the Downtown Pep Rally on Friday from 5:30-8 p.m. at the Bulloch County Courthouse.

The event will showcase local high school marching bands, football teams and cheerleading squads.

The 2022 Downtown Pep Rally is a public event marking the start of high school football season in Bulloch County. Rahn Hutcheson, executive director of the Averitt Center for the Arts, will introduce each of the teams as they take the stage on the Courthouse steps.

Hutcheson will interview the coaches and some of the key players to discuss each team’s upcoming season.

Pep rally schedule:

6 p.m. – Portal High School

6:30 p.m. – Bulloch Academy

7 p.m. – Southeast Bulloch High School

7:30 p.m. – Statesboro High School

The primary sponsor of the 2022 Downtown Pep Rally is Statesboro Natural Gas. Te company will provide hotdogs and refreshments for the attending team members. There will also be local vendors on Siebald Street selling food and other products to the public.

Additional sponsors for F1rst Friday events in 2022-23 are: American Roofing CORE Credit Union, Georgia Power, Colony Bank, East Georgia Center for Oral and Facial Surgery, Coca-Cola, Statesboro Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, Southern Chiropractic & Wellness Center, Tormenta FC, McKeithen’s True Value. Party Impressions, McLendon Enterprises, Party Harbor, Morris Bank, Shoemaker Equipment Supply, Statesboro Properties, and Vyve Broadband.

For more information, contact the Downtown Statesboro Development Authority at (912) 764-7227 or email mainstreet@statesborodowntown.com.