Downtown arts event set for 5:30 p.m. Friday

The Downtown Statesboro Development Authority along with downtown businesses and regional artists will host Downtown Arts on Friday from 5:30-8 p.m. beginning on the Bulloch County Courthouse lawn.

Many downtown businesses will be paired with a local artist and stay open late.

“This is an exciting opportunity to buy local, discover the arts and build the Statesboro community,” said Kimmy Smith with the DSDA.

The displays of art will include painting, ceramics, jewelry, drawing, decorative arts, photography and installation. A printed guide will be available at the Coke table on the Courthouse lawn and posted on social media to show where all the art stops are located.

This year’s participation includes artists Nancey Price, D’Antre Harris, Marcy Simmons, Brendan Cace, Bunyan Morris, Paula Kitchings, Jill Smith, Georgina Osuna Diaz, Gaby Diaz, John Skelton, Greg Carter, Maddie Shelor, Alan Harvey, Cameron Harrison, Crystal Holman, Elise Aleman, Johnesia Lucas, Julianna Leverette, Robin Spitler and Heather Gonzales’ Southeast Bulloch Middle School class.

Georgia Southern University will feature artwork from Nicole James’ Capstone class, Melissa Huang’s Painting class and a Public History class.

“I think this a really exciting event because it features downtown businesses along with fabulous artists from around the area. It will give patrons an opportunity to see local art, shop, and partake in all of the fun downtown Statesboro has to offer,” said Kim Riner, Visual Arts director at the Averitt Center.

DJ Randy will provide music at the Courthouse and Carlos Carvajal will play violin at various stops for all to enjoy, Smith said. Party Harbor will have a free bouncy for children ages 3-10 to enjoy. In addition, there will be food trucks and about 50 participating vendors.

For more information, contact the Downtown Statesboro Development Authority at (912)764-7227 or emailing mainstreet@statesborodowntown.com.