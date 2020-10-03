Demand soaring for flu vaccines

The height of a typical flu season is still two months away, but two local pharmacies are experiencing a demand for flu vaccines at an increased level they have never seen before in September and October. And, as a result, they are recommending area residents get a flu shot as soon as possible, due to a potential vaccine supply shortage later in the year.

“We’ve administered more than 300 vaccines in the month of September alone, which is well ahead of where we were in the past,” said Ben Ross, owner of Forest Heights Pharmacy in Statesboro.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), flu season in the United States mostly occurs in the fall and winter, though it sometimes extends into May and it is possible to get the flu year-round. The peak of most flu seasons, the CDC says, is usually between December and February.

Ross said his pharmacy usually gives most of its flu shots in late October and November, with a steady stream through the end of a typical year.

Len McCook, who owns McCook’s Pharmacy in Statesboro with his wife, Janie, said they, too, have seen an increase in demand for flu vaccines.

“It seems many more people are concerned since the flu and COVID have similar symptoms,” he said. “So we have seen a greater number of people asking to get the flu shot than we did at this time last year.”

The CDC and health officials across the nation have warned that the confluence of the coronavirus and a normal flu season could create a dangerous combination of contagious diseases that might impact an even larger segment of the U.S. population.

In the U.S., annual flu shots are recommended for everyone age 6 months and older. But flu is most dangerous for people over age 65, young children, pregnant women and people with certain health conditions such as heart disease, asthma and diabetes.

For the 2019–20 flu season, the CDC estimated that 48% of adults were vaccinated. Also, CDC data showed that for 2019–20, there were 38 million flu illnesses, 18 million flu-associated medical visits, 400,000 flu hospitalizations and 22,000 flu deaths.

Ross believes the upsurge in his customers wanting flu shots is directly related to COVID-19.

“Absolutely. I’ve already seen countless people come in here who tell me, ‘Well, I’ve never had a (flu shot), this is my first one, but I guess this is the year I got to get one,’” he said.

Also, like Forest Height Pharmacy, Len McCook said he has seen a large uptick in people wanting a flu shot who tell him they never had one before.

“People are coming in early and in larger numbers,” he said. “They are trying to decrease their chances of getting the flu and many are getting the vaccine for the first time.”

Potential vaccine shortage

The Associated Press reported Thursday that a record number of flu vaccine doses are being shipped this year — between 194 million and 198 million for the U.S. alone — seemingly plenty considering last year just under half of adults got vaccinated and there usually are leftovers, the report stated.

However, some countries in Europe are already experiencing a vaccine shortage, according to a report in the Washington Post. In Britain, a nationwide campaign during the summer urged people to get a flu shot. And after so many more people than a typical year did just that, the country is struggling to meet demand, the Post reported. Major pharmacies in England have stopped flu shot appointments and doctors’ offices are putting people on waiting lists.

“When you order flu shots you have to pre-book them and that is normally done in January and February,” Ross said. “We did all our pre-booking long before COVID really hit. There are so many people taking the flu shot this year that don’t normally get one. There’s not a shortage from a supply standpoint now, but if this demand keeps up, there certainly could be.

“I would encourage people that if they are wanting to get a vaccine, I would get one now. I wouldn’t wait around very long this year, just because I do think with the demand being this high, there could be some disruptions in the supply.”

Len McCook also thinks a shortage later in the flu season is possible.

“We are approaching the optimal time to get a flu shot,” he said. “We would recommend going ahead and getting one now because it is possible that there could be a shortage if you wait and you might miss your opportunity to get the vaccine exactly when you want one.”

